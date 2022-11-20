Fahad Mustafa credits Bollywood’s Govinda for inspiration

Pakistan’s A-list star, Fahad Mustafa gave credit to Bollywood veteran Govinda, for being his inspiration to act.

The ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ star, who was one of the three honourees from Pakistan at the Filmfare Middle East last night, credited the seasoned actor-dancer of Bollywood, Govinda for being his inspiration in the world of acting.

In his acceptance speech, while receiving the honour of the ‘Promising Star of Pakistan’ at the prestigious night, Mustafa said, “This is an honour, be it a Pakistani or Indian actor, to stand on Filmfare’s stage.”

He added, “We all prepared our speeches, Sajal [Aly] I can’t top that by the way, you [Sajal] did an amazing job.”

Mustafa also spoke about the ‘Partner’ star who was among the attendees at the event from the neighbouring country. He noted, “I started acting in the first place because of Govinda sir. We are your fans and in Pakistan, we always thought if we have to act in a certain way, it has to be like you and then came Ranveer [Singh].”

Concluding his speech, Mustafa hoped to see both the countries and cinemas ‘unite again’ for some good work. He made the audience chant the very popular “Jeeto Pakistan” before getting off the stage.

Apart from Fahad Mustafa, Pakistani stars Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed also represented the country at the awards ceremony and were awarded the trophies of ‘Most Popular Face of Pakistani Cinema’ and ‘Trendsetter of Pakistani Cinema’ respectively.

Bollywood stars with the likes of Hema Malini, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bharti Singh, among several others represented India at the event.

