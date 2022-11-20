Sajal Aly is thankful to Humayun Saeed: Deets

Pakistan’s A-list actor Sajal Aly is thankful to male superstar Humayun Saeed for the very first opportunity to act.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star was one of the honourees from Pakistan at the recently held Filmfare Middle East achievers’ night. In her award acceptance speech, Sajal Aly made sure to acknowledge the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star for giving her the launching opportunity in showbiz.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While receiving her award on stage, the actor thanked the person ‘who believed in her for the very first time’. “He gave me the opportunity to perform in front of so many people. That was Humayun Saeed,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by showbiz Lovers (@showbizloverss)

“Thank you so much, sir.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sajal made her acting debut in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Mehmoodabad ki Malkain’ (2011). The project was backed by Saeed’s wife, Samina Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Nasib under their banner Six Sigma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

About the event held last night, Filmfare Middle East Achiever’s night honoured artists from Bollywood, Arab and Pakistan. Pakistani stars Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa along with Sajal were invited to the prestigious ceremony.

Also read: Bilal Abbas Khan, Sajal Aly set to reunite on screen

The ‘Mom’ actor was spotted catching up with Bollywood buddies, she was all smiles while exchanging a hug with Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor. Dressed in a stunning hot pink Saree, our very own diva also posed with the ‘Padmaavat’ actor Ranveer Singh at the night.

Comments