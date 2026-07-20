Fahad Mustafa gets warm welcome at Lyari World Cup screening

Jeeto Pakistan’s host Fahad Mustafa joined Lyari International Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals.

In the viral video circulating on social media accounts, Fahad Mustafa can be seen being welcomed with great warmth and enthusiasm by locals at the entrance.

Lyari is also known as ‘Mini Brazil’ because while the negatives divide the community, football unites it. The narrow winding alleys of Lyari permit the children and youth playing football here to give short passes mostly and become great dribblers of the ball. Their playing style resembles that of Brazilian players. Their looks resemble each other, and to enhance that particular feature, you’ll find most youngsters sporting the hairstyles of their favourite Brazilian players.

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Fahad Mustafa is a highly popular Pakistani actor, producer, and television host, widely known as the face of the massive game show Jeeto Pakistan. Fahad has hosted Jeeto Pakistan on ARY Digital, which has grown to become the country’s most-watched game show. He is an established actor and producer who has starred in several blockbuster Pakistani films

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