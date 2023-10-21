Fahad Mustafa is ready to make TV comeback?

Eminent actor-host turned producer, Fahad Mustafa responded if he is ready to make a comeback to the television dramas.

In his recent outing on co-star and friend Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Fahad Mustafa hinted that he has not cancelled out acting, particularly in TV dramas, completely from his career and would take up a project when he will feel like it.

When asked by his ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’ co-star Butt if he ‘misses acting’, to be specific, method acting in dramas rather than films, Mustafa, who last did ‘Dusri Bivi’ on TV in 2015, replied, “I don’t know. I can’t say.”

He continued to explain, “I’ll tell you why. I’m a producer also, so I speak from two perspectives. I have done so many serials in my life. Not as many as other actors have done. That’s just my capacity. I can do one at a time.”

Coming back to his comeback, the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host added, “I have nothing against TV. I love TV. I am a product of TV. I’m producing TV. I’ve produced over a hundred serials now, so why would I be against it? I will but when the heart wants.”

“I haven’t crossed anything out in life – when the heart wants, I’ll do it. But I don’t want to do something where I’m trying…I just want to pick a story and shoot it accordingly. I don’t want anything particular or over the top for my comeback,” Mustafa maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that his production banner Big Bang Entertainment, has given some of the biggest hit dramas in the past couple of years, with the latest being the blockbuster daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’, following an important social message.

Meanwhile, he also hosts the biggest game show in the country ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ on ARY Digital.

