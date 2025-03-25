After blockbuster ‘KMKT’, Fahad Mustafa returns with ‘Parwarish’

Following the massive success of his comeback drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ last year, Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa is back as a storyteller, with ‘Parwarish’, starring Samar Abbas Jafri and Aina Asif.

On Monday, during the ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’, superstar actor and host Fahad Mustafa unveiled the very first teaser of his latest project as a producer and storyteller, ‘Parwarish’, backed by his banner, Big Bang Entertainment.

“After the overwhelming love for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, we bring you Parwarish. A story that’s not just a drama but a heartfelt journey,” he wrote on Instagram, with the teaser video.

“This project is incredibly close to my heart, not just as a producer but as a storyteller,” Mustafa continued. “The dedication, the passion, and the artistry we’ve poured into Parwarish make it truly special. I can’t wait for you all to witness this labour of love. Let’s create magic once again!”

‘Parwarish’ is directed by celebrated drama director Meesam Naqvi (of ‘Betiyaan’, ‘Mayi Ri’ and ‘Hasrat’ fame), whereas, the story is the first attempt of theatre artist turned writer Kiran Siddiqui at drama writing.

The hit pair of ‘Mayi Ri’, Aina Asif and Samar Abbas reunite with Naumaan Ijaz in the upcoming play, also featuring Savera Nadeem, Arshad Mehmood, Shamim Hilali, Saman Ansari and Saad Zameer among others.

Touted as a story of ‘love, laughter, sacrifices, and above all, family, ‘Parwarish’ is coming soon, only on ARY Digital.

