Yashma Gill, Sami Khan come together for ‘Shikwa’ – Watch teaser

The wait is finally over as popular actors Sami Khan and Yashma Gill are finally coming together in their maiden on-screen collaboration, the long-awaited drama serial ‘Shikwa’, also featuring Asim Mehmood and Maria Malik.

“Some truths are too painful to face… Some illusions are too beautiful to leave behind. Will they find their way, or will the past consume them?” read the caption with the intriguing first-look teaser of the upcoming drama, unveiled on Saturday, promising a thrilling story of love, friendship and betrayal, revolving around the quartet.

The teaser has been watched by millions of social users across the platforms, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the stellar cast.

Besides the lead cast, the serial also features Qudsia Ali and Sabrina Furqan, along with veteran actors Atiqa Odho and Usman Peerzada among others.

Produced under Abdullah Seja’s iDream Entertainment, budding drama director M. Danish Behlim, who earlier co-directed ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, has helmed the direction of the title, while the soap is penned by author Nadia Ahmed (‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’ and ‘Teri Rah Mein’ fame).