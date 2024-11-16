Fahad Mustafa talks about ‘pressure’ of making TV comeback with ‘KMKT’

Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa candidly confesses the pressure of making a TV comeback after a decade when there are so many talented actors doing some amazing work.

Fahad Mustafa, 41, who made his small screen acting comeback with the biggest drama serial of Pakistan, director Badar Mehmood’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, admitted his insecurities while returning to the dramas after 10 years, amid immense competition from the new generation of actors.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Mustafa said, “I had this pressure on me. Because all these years that I’d only been working in films, my competition was limited to Humayun Saeed or maybe Fawad Khan at times, as that pool was generally small.”

“On the other hand – in TV – the pool is rather big with some of the amazing actors, including Bilal [Abbas Khan], Wahaj [Ali], Feroze [Khan], Ahad [Raza Mir] and so many other talented guys – their names I might be missing upon. All these great actors have established a place for themselves in the industry,” he explained.

“So for me, it was a bit of a feeling of an outsider when returning to the dramas. The pressure was on me to be competing with them,” added the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host.

Notably, Mustafa co-starred with A-list actor Hania Aamir, Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt in the blockbuster serial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ concluded its four-month run with a bang last week, setting new records for drama viewership.

