Fahad Mustafa shares an update on ‘KMKT’ sequel: Read to know more!

Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa has finally responded to the fans’ calls for the sequel of his blockbuster comeback serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

The biggest drama serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, marking the return of superstar Fahad Mustafa to the dramas, concluded its four-month run with a bang last week, setting new records for drama viewership.

However, seems like the fans did not have enough of Sharjeena and Mustafa, and had been requesting makers for a sequel season since the finale.

Speaking about the same, Mustafa broke millions of hearts as he clarified in a new interview that there are ‘zero chances’ of the sequel. “I’m not a fool to even think about a sequel,” he told the host.

It is worth noting here that previously his co-star Hania Aamir also shared similar thoughts regarding the sequel of ‘KMKT’. When asked about season 2 during a recent meet-and-greet event in Canada, the A-list actor replied, “I don’t think we want another season of it. It was a perfectly beautiful ending.”

“Yes, I and Fahad Mustafa will definitely be seen working together on another project’,” she further teased.

Notably, the blockbuster serial was helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood while the seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq penned the warm tale of Sharjeena and Mustafa’s love.

