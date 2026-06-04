Fahad Mustafa thanks Maryam Nawaz as cinemas to open till 11pm

Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb took immediate action over actor Fahad Mustafa’s request to extend cinema house timings.

In the recent update, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, whilst taking immediate notice of the complaint, announced to extend cinema house timings to 11 pm.

On the other hand, Mustafa took it to his official Instagram handle and posted the notice with a caption, “Haan bhae Punjab walon khol diye CM @maryamnawazofficial jee ne cinemas ap logon ke liye .. ab jaen aur jakar dekhain Hamari Film ❤️”. In the end, he mentioned, “Thank you, Mariyam jee .. I really appreciate this ❤️”.

Fahad Mustafa is a well-known Pakistani actor and producer. He is also known as the host for the popular game show “Jeeto Pakistan”. He is also known as a producer and has produced films and dramas, which also include Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mayi Ri, and Parwarish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)