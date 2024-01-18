Fahad Sheikh, Janice Tessa join hands for new serial: Watch BTS

Showbiz heartthrob Fahad Sheikh and rising starlet Janice Tessa joined hands for a new drama serial, coming soon only on ARY Digital. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, popular model-turned-actor Fahad Sheikh dropped a new BTS video from the sets of his upcoming serial to introduce the new on-screen character.

“Aur ye hain ‘Arham & Fabiha’,” he introduced in the caption of the reel, also featuring young actor-model Janice Tessa.

On Wednesday, Sheikh introduced the character of co-star Kiran Haq as well with a reel. She will essay Sanaya in the play.

Meanwhile, the actors have also been sharing glimpses of their characters individually on social media.

Fans showered their love on the posts and expressed their anticipation for the title in the comments sections.

While more details regarding the additional cast and crew of the project are awaited, it has been learnt that the title will be helmed by the eminent drama director Meesam Nazar Naqvi (of ‘Mayi Ri’ fame) and also features child star Hoorain along with the lead trio.

The play is produced under the Big Bang Productions of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi and is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

