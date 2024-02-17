Fahad Sheikh gets teary-eyed sharing guilt of life

A-list TV actor Fahad Sheikh got emotional during a recent show as he shared the worst guilt of his life.

During his latest appearance on a private channel’s talk show, actor-host Fahad Sheikh shared that he has no regrets in life and is satisfied with what Allah has planned for him, however, he feels guilt about not spending enough time with his Nani (maternal grandmother), who brought him up like a mother.

“I’ll probably have this guilt all my life that I should have spent more time with my grandmother. She was more than a mother to me,” said the ‘Betiyaan’ actor.

“Because of the struggles of an actor’s life – I was living in another city, there is this guilt that I should have called her more often, maybe daily,” Sheikh wished, adding that he keeps advising young actors not to ignore their parents for work and careers.

The actor mentioned that his grandmother passed away a few months ago.

On the work front, Sheikh is set to return to TV screens with an upcoming serial on ARY Digital, co-starring Kiran Haq and Janice Tessa. The project, backed by Big Bang Productions, is directed by Meesam Nazar Naqvi (of ‘Mayi Ri’ fame).

