Failed to file tax returns? Need more time? Apply for 15-day extension today

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has Thursday mulled over the matter of whether or not to give an extension to the deadline for filing their tax returns and said only people personally requesting it will be given more time, ARY News reported.

People who think they will fail to file their tax returns can request an extension personally from FBR counters or from the online portal Iris before the deadline is reached.

Earlier today, the tax collector convened an immediate meeting to consider the option for allowing a by-default extension but it has concluded and so far no decision has been made on it. Thus the deadline for tonight still remains intact.

The meeting was called in to deliberate options of extending the deadline due to online system Iris crashing and mounting pressure from people citing the sluggish exercise.

No extension this time, FBR warns as tax return filing deadline ends today

FBR had released the statement ahead of its urgent huddle and confirmed it will not extend the deadline to file a tax return after September 30 midnight.

All the individuals, companies and associations of persons have Sep 30 as their deadline before they can file their returns, FBR said in a press statement today.

File your taxes before the clock hits 12 am tonight, it said, adding that the online portal IRIS to file tax returns is working fine.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!