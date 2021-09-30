No extension this time, FBR warns as tax return filing deadline ends today

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has Thursday confirmed it will not extend the deadline to file a tax return after September 30 midnight, ARY News reproted.

All the individuals, companies and associations of persons have Sep 30 as their deadline before they can file their returns, FBR said in a press statement today.

File your taxes before the clock hits 12 am tonight, it said, adding that the online portal IRIS to file tax returns is working fine.

Federal Board of Revenue said it recorded a historic over 150 thousand tax returns filed in a single day on September 28.

FBR portal crashes as taxpayers rush to file returns on last day

Earlier today, the Federal Board of Revenue tax collection software IRIS reportedly crashed as taxpayers scramble to file tax returns on the last day today.

People willing to file the tax returns are facing problems as the FBR’s portal has crashed on the last day set by the country’s supreme tax collection body to file returns.

President Saddar Tax Bar Association, Zeeshan Merchant said that the Federal Board of Revenue’s website is not being accessed, as people are rushing to file their tax returns today.

