FBR portal crashes as taxpayers rush to file returns on last day

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax collection software has crashed as taxpayers scramble to file tax returns on the last day today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

People willing to file the tax returns are facing problems as the FBR’s portal has crashed on the last day set by the country’s supreme tax collection body to file returns.

President Saddar Tax Bar Association, Zeeshan Merchant said that the FBR’s website is not being accessed, as people are rushing to file their tax returns today.

He said the traders requested the Federal Board of Revenue to extend the deadline, but their request was denied.

Earlier, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) had also demanded of the FBR to extend the tax filing deadline besides also calling for abolishing a surcharge on late filers.

The president of the trade body had said that the deadline for tax submission should be extended by two months.

“Even the Federal Board of Revenue has levied a surcharge of 0.1 percent surcharge on a daily basis which is unacceptable as it could lead to a three percent surcharge monthly and 36 percent surcharge annually,” he had said.

The FPCCI chief had said that the Federal Board of Revenue should refrain from taking anti-business decisions without consulting the stakeholders.