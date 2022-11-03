Faisal Javed demands inquiry into attack on Imran Khan

WAZIRABBAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed has demanded an inquiry into attack on former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan during PTI long march at Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists outside the hospital, Faisal Javed – who got injured during firing on PTI chief – said that Imran Khan remained safe in the attack, adding that their morale is high and the movement will continue.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, PTI Secretay General Asad Umar confirmed that PTI Chairman was injured in a targeted attack during long march. Sources told ARY News that the person who fired the gunshots has been arrested.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured. He requested the nation to pray for the injured and pray for the safety of all including party chief Imran Khan.

PM Shehbaz summons report

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the firing incident near PTI Chairman’s container in Wazirabad and summoned a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He also directed the interior minister to summon a report from the Punjab chief secretary and IGP Punjab.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference on his recent trip to China had been postponed in light on the attack on PTI Chief Imran Khan.

