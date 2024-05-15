Governor’s entry banned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa house

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur has ‘banned’ entry of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in the KP house as a block reserved for the governor has been abolished.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif has confirmed the development.

Saif said the decision, taken during the latest meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, aims to address the pressing accommodation issues faced by ministers and members of the provincial assembly.

The now-defunct governor’s annexe will be repurposed to accommodate the needs of provincial assembly members and ministers.

Barrister Saif said that alternative accommodation is being arranged for Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. In the interim, the governor is advised to stay at Sindh House.

After a war of words between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for several days, the former on Sunday vowed to extend all possible support to provincial government for resolving issues of people rather than indulging in confrontation.

Addressing a press conference at Kundi Model Farm, he said that after taking oath as governor, he always wanted to work for the betterment of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including former Fata. “I repeatedly wished to work together with the provincial government for the development and welfare of the province,” he said.