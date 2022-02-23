4.3mn children to be administered anti-polio drops: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday announced that more than 4.3 million children will be administered anti-polio drops during the first immunization campaign of 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the drive, he said that the campaign has been launched from six southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. “However, the formal launch of the anti-polio drive will occur from February 28,” he said.

Faisal Sultan shared that during the drive, 339,521 health workers will visit homes to administer the drops. “Pakistan is committed to the elimination of polio from the country,” he said and added that the country has achieved the target of a polio-free year on January 27.

Recently, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has thanked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for the productive discussions on polio eradication from Pakistan, during his day-long visit to Islamabad.

Bill Gates in his Tweet, said he is encouraged by Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating the crippling disease and appreciated PM Imran Khan’s resolve in this regard.

Thank you @ImranKhanPTI for the productive discussions on the steps being taken in Pakistan to eliminate polio. I’m encouraged by the country’s commitment to eradication and am optimistic that if everyone remains vigilant, we can #endpolio. pic.twitter.com/cMAw3ZfDxr — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 17, 2022

