Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

4.3mn children to be administered anti-polio drops: Faisal Sultan

test

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday announced that more than 4.3 million children will be administered anti-polio drops during the first immunization campaign of 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the drive, he said that the campaign has been launched from six southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. “However, the formal launch of the anti-polio drive will occur from February 28,” he said.

Faisal Sultan shared that during the drive, 339,521 health workers will visit homes to administer the drops. “Pakistan is committed to the elimination of polio from the country,” he said and added that the country has achieved the target of a polio-free year on January 27.

Read More: PAKISTAN IS NEARING TO ERADICATE THE POLIO VIRUS, SAYS FAISAL SULTAN

Recently, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has thanked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for the productive discussions on polio eradication from Pakistan, during his day-long visit to Islamabad.

Bill Gates in his Tweet, said he is encouraged by Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating the crippling disease and appreciated PM Imran Khan’s resolve in this regard.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.