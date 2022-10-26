Arshad Sharif was shot at from close range, claims Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda has claimed that senior journalist Arshad Sharif was shot from a close range and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing an important press conference in Islamabad, the former federal minister said that Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and its conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. He claimed that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Sharif left the country.

He dismissed the version of the Kenyan police — that had maintained that around 20 bullets were fired at his car — and said that only two bullets were fired at him.

“According to me, he was shot at from close range or inside the car. He received 2 bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets,” the PTI leader added.

Faisal Vawda claimed that evidence, including Sharif’s mobile phone and laptop, would not be found because they have been erased. He maintained that Arshad Sharif was “chosen to be killed in Kenya by those who want to break the country.”

“I made a video and have given names of those people. I have paid millions of dollars. I have a clear message, if I am shot and killed then you’ll be killed too,” Vawda said, without naming anyone.

The former minister also claimed that he was constantly in contact with Arshad till the very last day, adding that he is ready to hand over his phone for forensics to verify the authenticity of his statement.

“It was said that establishment or an unnamed institution put pressure to get him out, but this is also false and a lie,” he said, adding that Sharif stayed in Dubai as per the visa limit, when it expired then he had to leave.

Faisal Vawda also claimed that the establishment had been in contact with Arshad Sharif. “He was ready to come back to Pakistan. He had no issue,” he said, adding: “We’ll see who is benefiting the most from Arshad’s demise.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”. The official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

