Faisal Vawda foresees ban on PTI

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has predicted a looming ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as authorities have vowed strict punishment for the detained PTI workers involved in the Islamabad protest.

Speaking on ARY News’ program ‘Khabar’, Vawda remarked that orchestrating the events of May 9 was a task fit for vultures. He added that had the party agreed to hold a peaceful rally in Sangjani, they would have retained their dignity.

Vawda mentioned that he is making efforts to protect PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, and will continue to do so, stating that one woman had insisted on going to D-Chowk but later fled from there.

According to Vawda, the entire leadership has stated that this woman caused trouble for them. He added that while Ali Amin Gandapur will not be arrested, Bushra Bibi will be.

Blaming Imran Khan’s wife for the troubles, Senator Vawda reiterated that all PTI leaders share the view that this one woman has caused significant issues for the party.

Vawda also claimed that Imran Khan’s life is at risk from those close to him, emphasizing that he is trying to save the PTI founder’s life and will continue to do so.

It is worth noting that PTI protesters retreated after former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who were leading the protest, fled after security forces carried out a grand operation late on Tuesday night in Islamabad.

Earlier, Vawda had stated that PTI is divided into different factions.

He said: “PTI today consists of non-political wives, sisters, lawyers, old members, and new factions. Beyond Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the leadership is nowhere to be seen.”

Vawda expressed dismay over the state of the party, saying, “While the founder of PTI is in jail, others are busy with their own interests.”

On November 27, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, has confirmed that the former first lady has been transferred to an undisclose location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In an interview on ARY’s program ‘Khabar’, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, stated that Bushra Bibi’s phone was currently off, and even the numbers of those with her were also unreachable. She mentioned that she was able to get in touch with Bushra Bibi today through her sources.

She clarified that no one had informed her of Bushra Bibi’s whereabouts, and after speaking with her, Bushra Bibi was moved to another location.

Maryam also confirmed that Bushra Bibi had not been in contact with her family and did not know where she was. It was later revealed that Bushra Bibi had been transferred to an unknown location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo stated that Bushra Bibi was not willing to leave D-Chowk but was forced to do so, and the firing in the area contributed to her being moved. Maryam mentioned that she had been trying to reach Bushra Bibi for a long time and had been asking everyone to put her in touch with her sister.

Maryam added that when she finally spoke with Bushra Bibi, her sister expressed a desire to stay at the protest.