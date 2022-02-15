Faisal Vawda moves IHC to challage ECP’s disqualification’s decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreehk-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda has challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision against his lifetime disqualification over concealing his dual nationality before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY NEWS reported.

Faisal Vawda while challenging the decision before the IHC said that he had been disqualified by ECP under article 63 (1) (f) without fulfilling the constitutional requirements.

“The ECP announced its verdict without listening to my point of view,” the former PTI Senator said in his plea and asked the IHC to cancel the ECP decision regarding his disqualification.

The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court received the plea filed by Vawda.

Previously, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified on last Wednesday the ruling party’s Senator Faisal Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

A three-member bench of the ECP, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, had reserved a verdict on petition seeking Vawda’s disqualification on Dec 23, 2021.

The ECP observed that Vawda submitted a false affidavit along with his nomination papers before the 2018 elections. It withdrew a notification regarding his victory on a Senate seat.

The commission directed the PTI leader to return all the salaries and benefits he received during his term as a federal minister and a member of the National Assembly.

Vawda could challenge his disqualification in the Supreme Court, the ECP said. The petition had sought Vawda’s disqualification over concealing information about his dual nationality

