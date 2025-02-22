Faisal Vawda persuades customs agents to call off strike

Karachi: Chairman of the Senate Committee on Maritime Affairs, Senator Faisal Vawda, assured the customs agents that he would address their concerns, ARY News reported on Saturday

After Senator Vawda’s assurance, the Customs Agents Association announced to call off their planned strike.



During the press conference, representatives from the Pakistan Customs Agents Association (PCAA) expressed their concerns about the suspension of licenses and the introduction of a new point-based performance system.

Speaking to the media at the Customs Agents’ office, Senator Faisal Vawda said that the maritime sector can pay off the entire country’s debt.

The involvement of Senator Faisal Vawda offered a flash of hope for a possible resolution in the coming days.

Senator said that he was grateful to the customs agents who ended the strike at his request.

He also said that customs agents pay 400 billion rupees in customs duty monthly, and their strike could cause damage to the country and the economy.

Senator Vawda also said that customs agents have been called for a meeting on Wednesday, their issue will be resolved, and a list of corrupt officers has been sought from the customs agents.

READ MORE: Petroleum dealers threaten strike against deregulation of petroleum prices

Earlier, the Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Abdul Sami Khan warned a nationwide strike of petrol pumps due to the deregulation of petroleum prices.

Abdul Sami Khan explained that the deregulation would result in smuggled products being sold. He warned a nationwide strike of petrol pumps against the decision.