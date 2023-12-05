Faisalabad cop caught ‘harassing’ women

FAISALABAD: A police officer was caught red-handed by the residents for ‘harassing’ women in the area, ARY News reported.

As per details, an Elite force cop named Iftikhar was involved in harassing women in Faisalabad’s Dijkot area, the residents of the area alleged and added he was caught red-handed by them on Tuesday.

The Faisalabad cop accused of harassing women was handed over to the police after reported torture.

Taking notice of the matter, SSP Operations, Dr Rizwan has suspended the cop and directed SP Iqbal Division to submit an inquiry report over allegations against the policeman.

Harassment incidents are not new in our society.

In one such recent incident, a man in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juahar tried to sexually assault a woman by removing his shorts on the road.

In the video, the suspect in a red shirt and white shorts was seen stopping in front of a house in a red-colored motorcycle, the individual can be seen removing his shorts.

The perpetrator, attempting to sexually harass the passing by woman, faced resistance from his intended victim. In response, he swiftly retrieved his shorts and fled the scene.