Man arrested for sexually harassing girl in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab police have arrested a man for harassing a girl in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, a video of a man harassing a girl in Lahore’s area of Lohari Gate went viral on social media. The SSP city took notice of the matter and ordered the immediate arrest of the man.

The arrest was made within an hour after the video of harassing a girl went viral on social platforms. The police said the man arrested was habitual of harassing passerby females in the area.

Separately, on July 3, a man in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juahar tried to sexually assault the woman by removing his shorts on the road.

In the video, the suspect in a red shirt and white shorts was seen stopping in front of a house in a red-colored motorcycle, the individual can be seen removing his shorts.

The perpetrator, attempting to sexually harass the passing by woman, faced resistance from his intended victim. In response, he swiftly retrieved his shorts and fled the scene.