Sexual assault in Karachi: police to reward citizen assist in arrest of culprit

KARACHI: In a recent incident of sexual harassment in Karachi, Sindh police have announced a cash reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the accused, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In an effort to aid the investigation, the police released a semi-clear picture of the suspect to the public urging citizens to come forward with any information that may help identify and locate the perpetrator.

A cash reward of Rs 200,000 is being offered by Sindh police for anyone providing the information leading to the arrest of the harasser.

READ: FIR registered against man who groped woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

The incident occurred in Gulistan Johar, a residential area of Karachi. The authorities have taken the matter seriously and are actively pursuing the identification and apprehension of the suspect.

Law enforcement agencies have assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the victim. They are working diligently to swiftly resolve the case and bring the perpetrator to justice.

