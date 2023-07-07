FIR registered against man who groped woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: After passing four days into the case of sexual harassment of a girl in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 4, has been registered on complaint of government’s behalf, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a case has been registered by the authorities four days after an incident occurred, highlighting the need for prompt action in such matters.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Fayyaz Ahmad Abbasi stated that in the First Information Report (FIR) the incident took place on July 3, after the CCTV footage of the incident got viral on social media.

In the Video, the suspect in a red shirt and white shorts can be seen stopped in front of a house in a red-colored motorcycle, the individual can be seen removing his shorts.

The perpetrator, attempting to sexually harass the passing by woman, faced resistance from his intended victim. In response, he swiftly retrieved his shorts and fled the scene.

READ: Sexual assault in Karachi: CM Murad orders to arrest culprit

The authorities have charged the accused under sections 294, 354, and 509 of the law, pertaining to obscenity, assault or use of criminal force on a woman, and sexual harassment, respectively.

The police officials stated that the accused pre-planned the whole incident as he did not commit any single mistake, which can be lead for his arrest.

READ: Daylight sexual assault caught on camera in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

Law enforcement officials have revealed that the facial recognition software employed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is unable to accurately identify individuals due to the obstruction caused by the masks.

To aid in their pursuit, geofencing techniques have been employed in significant cases. Geofencing allows authorities to establish virtual boundaries and track the movement of potential suspects within specific areas, aiding in the identification and capture of criminals.

Investigators believe that the attack on the woman was premeditated, as the suspect did not possess a mobile phone with him.

Additionally, the absence of number plates on the vehicles used by the accused further complicates the process of tracing their identity.