FAISALABAD, June 30: After two students were initially blamed for the murder of a 15-year-old madrasa student, Shoaib, police now say a teacher orchestrated the killing and have arrested all three suspects, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Shoaib was sexually assaulted multiple times by a teacher named Rifaqat Ali. Faisalabad police claimed that Rafiq was a habitual offender and before Shoaib had taken advantage of multiple students.

Police stated that Rafaqat allegedly persuaded two students, Rehan and Irfan, after fearing that Shoaib would report abuse to family.

According to investigators, Irfan held Shoaib down, tied his legs and Rehan strangled him to death. The three suspects then placed the body in a sack and dumped it in a nearby drain.

All three accused, Rafaqat Ali, Rehan, and Irfan are now in police custody. Officials said the two students confessed during interrogation and led police to the location where they had disposed of the body.

ARY News has obtained CCTV footage from the area showing Rehan and Irfan transporting the body on a bicycle, with teacher Rafaqat walking behind them. The footage has been handed over to investigators as key evidence.

A kidnapping case for Shoaib was already registered at Batala Colony police station after his family reported him missing. Police have now added Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which covers murder, to the FIR.

Initial attempt to mislead police

When the case first surfaced on June 29, officials had said two fellow students strangled Shoaib and tried to shift the blame onto a seminary teacher. The latest police findings, however, allege that Rafaqat himself was directly involved in both the sexual assault and orchestrating the murder.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other potential victims, as Rafaqat is suspected of abusing several children at the madrasa.

Also Read: 15-year-old madrassa student strangled by classmates in Faisalabad