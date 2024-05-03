Faisalabad man kills 2 wives, 4 children before committing suicide

In a shocking incident, a man committed suicide after killing his two wives and four children in Faisalabad over financial problems, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting police.

The incident took place in the Gulshan-e-Madina Colony of Faisalabad.

According to police reports, the man, identified as 50-year-old Kazim Jawad, first shot and killed his wives. He then proceeded to kill his four children including three girls and a boy, before turning the gun on himself.

The police said Kazim took the extreme step after continuous loss in the business and mounting debt.

Neighbors alerted the police after hearing gunshots. Upon arriving at the scene, police took the bodies into custody and transferred them to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Read more: Faisalabad shocker: Man who killed family left a note

In a similar kind of incident last year in Faisalabad, a man, Tahir Parvez committed suicide before hammering his wife and three daughters to death due to financial distress.

50-year-old man Tahir Parvez committed suicide before hammering to death his wife and three daughters – 18-year-old Raeesa, 17-year-old Hiba, and 12-year-old Zehra Fatima – after failing to pay a Rs0.3 million loan he acquired from multiple sources.

The Faisalabad man first drugged his wife and their three daughters and then hammered them to death. After killing them he consumed poisonous pills to end his own life.