Faisalabad man rapes 12-year-old housemaid

FAISALABAD: In yet another sexual harassment case in Punjab, a 12-year-old housemaid was raped by her owner in Faisalabad on Thursday, reported ARY News.

As per details, the rape incident was reported in Faisalabad’s Chak 483, where a landlord named Adeel raped a 12-year-old housemaid.

The girl was sent to the hospital for a medical check-up by the police, while the rapist fled the area after the crime.

The medical report proved that the girl was tortured and raped. The case of the incident has been registered on the complaint of the rape victim’s uncle.

Read more: Lahore: Woman gang-raped on pretext of job

Earlier, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by several men after being called for a job in Lahore.

The matter came to the light after the girl approached the police and got a case registered, claiming that she had to Lahore for a job and was allegedly gang-raped in the Lahore hotel.

The FIR said the suspects also recorded the immoral videos of the woman on their mobile phones. She said that the Garden Police Station, Lahore registered the case after 20 days of the incident.

Comments