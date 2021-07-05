Faisalabad man shoots dead girl over refusing marriage proposal

FAISALABAD: A man shot at and killed a young woman for refusing his marriage proposal in Faisalabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, Mohammad Husnain, a resident of Chak 21, opened fire at the woman at a private hospital in the city’s Gulistan Colony. She suffered a fatal gunshot wound and died on the spot.

The man was caught by security guards of the medical facility following the incident and later handed over to the police. A pistol and a dagger was seized from his possession.

In May, 26-year-old British-Pakistani Mayra Zulfiqar was killed for refusing a marriage proposal.

The woman, a British national, was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3. Mayra Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan two months back and had been living with a friend in the house.

According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of the woman’s uncle, she was murdered after Mayra Zulfiqar refused to marry one of the suspects named in the FIR.