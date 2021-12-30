Faisalabad police arrest suspect in murder of PTI youth wing leader

FAISALABAD: Police in Faisalabad claimed to have apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in killing an officer bearer of PTI youth wing Sufiyan, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the arrest, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir shared that Sufiyan was murdered on Wednesday after the suspect identified as Hamza opened fire on him.

The police registered a case at the Jhang Bazar police station and launched a probe and within 24 hours of the murder, they were able to arrest the suspect.

“The special search teams have also recovered a pistol used in the entire episode,” the CPO said adding that name of Hamza has also been added to the FIR.

IG Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar have directed the authorities to apprehend the suspect wanted in the murder of the PTI youth wing leader immediately.

The suspect, according to police, has been shifted to a police station and will be probed regarding the motive of his killing.

Incidents of PTI activists and offices being attacked in Faisalabad have been reported previously. In 2016, PML-N activists attacked a PTI office in the city, resulting in injuries to two activists of the latter.

