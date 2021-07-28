PPP leader’s son arrested in murder case of PTI AJK activists

KOTLI: Police in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have arrested the son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin in a case pertaining to the murder of two PTI activists on the election day, ARY NEWS reported.

The police said that they had arrested Shahnawaz Yasin in connection with the murder of the PTI activists after the FIR lodged by the family of one of the victims alleged that Chaudhry Yasin and his sons were behind the murder.

The matter was also raised during the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday and besides prayers for the deceased souls, the prime minister also directed the concerned officials to pursue the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read More: AJK ELECTIONS 2021: PTI BAGS 25 SEATS TO FORM NEXT GOVT

Other than this, the Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed also traveled to AJK to meet the families of the victims and console them besides also assuring them that justice would be ensured in the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent incidents have been reported on the polling day and during the election campaign, which saw PTI clinching a simple majority in the Legislative Assembly with victory on 25 seats, followed by PPP becoming the second largest party with 11 seats.

Read More: NUMBER OF VOTES SECURED BY PTI, PPP, PML-N IN AJK ELECTIONS 2021‎

The PML-N, which previously ruled the region, could only bag 06 seats despite a vigorous campaign launched by the party’s vice President Maryam Nawaz in the region.