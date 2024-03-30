Faisalabad female student accuses university’s staff of harassment

FAISALABAD: A female Ph.D. student at the Agriculture University has accused the Director of Student Affairs Dr. Nadeem Abbas of harassment.

According to details, Rahila Anam, a Ph.D. student at the Agriculture University in Faisalabad penned letters to the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz against the university administration, in which she accused the Director of Student Affairs of harassment.

Director of Student Affairs Dr. Nadeem Abbas called me to his office and took away my mobile phone and sent me threatening emails, the student alleged.

The letter stated that Dr. Nadeem was having a dispute with her uncle’s son, he also threatened to defame her, and the university administration was not taking action against the official.

Rahila Anam said that due to the attitude of the director of student affairs, she is ‘forced to commit suicide’.

Read more: Video: Female varsity student assaults professor over alleged harassment

Earlier, a female student of the Government College (GC) University in Lahore roughed up a professor after allegedly facing harassment at his hands.

Video footage showed the student throwing files and pulling the assistant professor’s hair accused of harassment.

The video, recorded by one of the women present at the scene, showed the female student continuously hitting the professor with files and stationary as he tried to defend himself against the assault.