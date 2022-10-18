Faisalabad textile workers protest, demand payment of salaries

FAISALABAD: Textile mills workers on Tuesday hit the roads against non-payment of their salaries for the last three months in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

Hundreds of textile mill workers protested against the non-payment of their withheld salaries for the last three months.

The protesting workers claim that they are not being paid for the last three months, adding that the factory owner locked the gates when they arrived at their workstation.

They claimed security guards didn’t allow them to go inside, one of the workers said. “We are unable to pay our house rent,” the protesting workers said with teary eyes.

The enraged workers blocked the Jhamra and decided to protest until their pending salaries are paid.

