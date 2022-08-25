Faisalabad torture case: Ana Ali denies charges, seeks acquittal

FAISALABAD: Ana Ali, the daughter of a prime suspect in the Faisalabad torture case has sought acquittal from the case, ARY News reported.

Ana Ali, filed plea in the session court Faisalabad and denied charges of torture over medical student, Khadija. The daughter of industrialist Danish said he has no relation with her father as he has filed a divorce plea against her mother.

‘I’m living with my mother and have no relation with my father,” Ana Ali said in his plea and denied charges of torture over Khadija.

Read more: Faisalabad torture case: Court grants physical remand of Sheikh Danish

Ana Ali said she is not a class fellow of Khadija as she is doing O-Levels. Citing she was at home at the time of the incident with her mother, Ana Ali pleaded with the court to acquit her name from the case.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court acting Chief Justice, Justice Aamir Farooq had granted bail to Ana Ali after submission of statement on oath about her residence in Islamabad.

Earlier, the female medical student Khadija, who was filmed while being tortured and humiliated in Faisalabad, denied reports of reconciling with the prime suspect Danish and said that she was still fighting case against him and his family.

