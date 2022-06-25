Faisalabad: Two injured in firing at PTI leader’s vehicle

FAISALABAD: Two people sustained injuries after unknown assailants fired on the vehicle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate contesting in Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police sources, unknown assailants opened fire on the vehicle of PTI candidate Ali Afzal Sahi in PP-97, Faisalabad. As a result, two people were injured.

However, the police said, the PTI candidate was not present in the car. Meanwhile, the unidentified gunmen managed to escape after the incident.

Upon receiving information, the police and rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Allied Hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier on June 19, Son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was among the multiple injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a PTI office in Lahore.

The police confirmed the incident and said that the clash occurred between the PML-N and PTI candidates. PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar claimed that their office in PP167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

