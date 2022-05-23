Faisalabad: Two women ‘gang-raped’ by seven men at govt office

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, two Faisalabad women were allegedly gang-raped by seven men at the government building in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to FIR registered with Faisalabad, two women were allegedly gang-raped by unknown men at the health department building in Faisalabad.

Police have registered a case at the Civil Line Police Station, at the woman’s complaint, against the 7 unidentified suspects and have begun investigations.

Taking notice of the incident, Inspector General (IGP) Punjab Police, Rao Sardar, has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad and ordered to arrest culprits involved in the rape of women.

The IGP directed RPO Faisalabad to personally monitor the process of investigation.

This is not the first incident of its kind as recently a man molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job in Lahore.

A girl was raped by a man in Lahore’s Gulberg as the accused lured her into the trap of offering a job. The case of the incident had been registered on the complaint of the rape victim.

In an FIR registered at the Ghalib Market police station, the girl stated that she was assured of the job by a man named Ahmed at a saloon.

