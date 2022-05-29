Faisalabad: Woman gang-raped by two in dispensary

FAISALABAD: In another gang-rape incident, a woman was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by two persons in Faisalabad’s suburban area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by two persons – identified as Zafar and Ahmed Ali – in a dispensary in Chak Barnala of Faisalabad.

Chak Jhumra police have arrested one of the suspects, while the second accused is still at large. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the two suspects on the complaint of the victim.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that Zafar and Ahmed Ali called her under the pretext of injecting medicine for hepatitis. The victim further stated that the suspects took her to a room and sexually assaulted her.

The woman added as she started making noise, the locals captured one of the suspects and handed him over to the police. However, the another accused managed to escape.

Earlier this month, two women were allegedly gang-raped by seven men at the government building in Faisalabad. According to FIR, two women were allegedly gang-raped by unknown men at the health department building.

Police have registered a case at the Civil Line Police Station, at the woman’s complaint, against the 7 unidentified suspects and have begun investigations.

Taking notice of the incident, Inspector General (IGP) Punjab Police, Rao Sardar, has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad and ordered to arrest the culprits involved in the gang-rape.

Comments