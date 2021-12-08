Faisalabad women found involved in another robbery

FAISALABAD: In a major twist in the Faisalabad incident where four women were allegedly tortured and stripped, another incident involving these female robbers has emerged where they committed robbery and later tore apart their clothes, ARY NEWS reported.

The robbery incident unearthed by ARY NEWS by the same alleged gang of female robbers was committed in the ‘Kabar’ market of the Bilal Ganj area in Faisalabad.

It has been learned that as soon as the women were nabbed by the people around, they undressed.

The women were trying to steal two electric circuits from the shop. It emerged that the women usually enter a shop to drink water or beg money.

Yesterday, it was reported that five people were arrested in Faisalabad after a video showing them torturing and stripping four women accused of stealing goods from a shop went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad where the shopkeepers claimed to have nabbed two women and two girls for their alleged involvement in stealing products from a shop.

The shopkeepers initially tortured the women and later stripped them besides also making their videos with their mobile phones.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident said that torture and the inhumane attitude towards women would not be tolerated. “We have so far arrested five people and IG Punjab has been directed to nab other suspects in the case,” he said.

The chief minister said that he would not spare the people involved in the incident and assured the women of dispensing justice in this regard.

