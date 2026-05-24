ISLAMABAD, May 2026: In a moment that signals Pakistan’s growing stature on the global real estate stage, FaisalTown Group has been honoured with not one but two awards at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026-2027, part of the prestigious International Property Awards, widely regarded throughout the world as a benchmark of excellence in the property industry.

The Group clinched the Best Masterplan Pakistan award for Faisal Hills, and the Best Retail Development Pakistan award for HillWalk, both developed under the umbrella of FaisalTown Group. The awards were received by Ch. Zohair Majeed, Director, FaisalTown Group, and Ch. Moazzam Majeed, Director, FaisalTown Group, respectively, a fitting recognition of the leadership driving one of Pakistan’s most ambitious real estate ventures.

A Recognition Pakistan Has Earned

The International Property Awards have, for decades, served as a worldwide compass for quality in real estate, architecture, and development. Winning in not one but two categories, and doing so on behalf of Pakistan, is not a small achievement. It is the kind of recognition that takes years to build toward, brick by brick, decision by decision.

Addressing the achievement, Ch. Zohair Majeed, Director, FaisalTown Group, said:

“This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering world-class projects that go beyond bricks and mortar. We dedicate this recognition to our clients, our partners, and the entire FaisalTown family. Every project we undertake carries the weight of that trust, and these awards remind us of the responsibility that comes with it.”

This achievement also follows FaisalTown Group’s international success last year, when Faisal Jewel, a high-rise development by FaisalTown, received two major honours at the International Property Awards 2025. Faisal Jewel was named Best High-Rise Architecture of Pakistan and Best High-Rise Development of Pakistan, bringing global attention to Pakistan’s potential in modern urban development. Often called “Pakistan’s Jewel in the Sky,” the project highlighted the country’s ability to deliver large-scale, innovative, and forward-thinking infrastructure.

What Makes Faisal Hills and HillWalk Stand Out?

Faisal Hills, the award-winning masterplan project, is envisioned as a thoughtfully planned residential community adjacent to Margalla Hills, Islamabad. With carefully zoned residential sectors, modern infrastructure, and an emphasis on green living, the project has drawn sustained interest from both end-users and investors since its launch.

HillWalk, the retail component recognized for Best Retail Development, represents a newer evolution in how mixed-use spaces are being conceived in Pakistan. Designed to serve not just as a commercial hub but as a lifestyle destination, HillWalk reflects the kind of retail planning that places community experience at its core, something that has long been missing from Pakistan’s urban retail landscape.

The Journey Continues

With two international awards now in hand, the question is not whether FaisalTown Group has arrived; it clearly has. The more interesting question is where it goes from here.

The Group has indicated that development at both Faisal Hills and HillWalk continues at pace, with new phases and expanded offerings planned for the coming year. For investors who have been watching from the sidelines, this moment may well be the signal they were waiting for.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026-2027 are part of the International Property Awards, held in association with American Standard and GROHE. The awards celebrate excellence throughout the world across architecture, development, interior design, and real estate, with regional recognition across the world.