‘Faith healer’ arrested for blackmailing woman in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday nabbed fake faith healer for allegedly blackmailing a woman to extort money in Lahore’s Shalimar Town area, reported ARY News.

The FIA after receiving several complaints conducted a raid and arrested him from Shalimar Town.

According to a complaint registered with FIA, the fake spiritual healer had already collected Rs1.4 million from a woman in exchange for reconciliation with her husband.

The woman approached FIA after fraudulent aamil demanded more money and started blackmailing her.

The FIA arrested the ‘fake pir’ and launched an investigation into the matter.

Cases of fake faith healers using their perceived position in society to abuse, blackmail and harass women are not uncommon in Pakistan.

Also Read: Child burned to death by faith healer for ‘possessing evil spirits’

Last month, a fake pir had allegedly raped a woman in Tibba Sultanpur, a town in Punjab province, while claiming to free her of jinn. The woman came from Uch Sharif to visit her relatives when the fake exorcist visited the home and asked the family to go out of the room to free the woman of jinn.

He later subjected the woman to sexual assault. The suspect was apprehended by the family members, who broke down the door of the room after hearing her screams from inside the premises.

