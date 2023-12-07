WATCH: Faiza Khan, Aruba Mirza spill hair care secrets

Showbiz starlets and ‘Tamasha’ contestants Faiza Khan and Aruba Mirza shared their secrets for healthy, lustrous hair.

In an outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, the rising actors revealed how they take care of their hair, particularly in winter, to protect it from the excessive stylings at shoots and maintain its shine.

Aruba Mirza shared that she swears by oiling her hair and use different types of oils, including coconut, mustard and mythic oil on her hair. For winters specifically, the actor revealed that she puts warm coconut oil, for unbeatable shine and volume in her hair.

Going ahead, Faiza Khan mentioned that also sticks to home hacks and whips up this remedy by mixing olive oil with fresh aloe vera gel, straight from the plant, and use that mix on her hair. She also puts onion juice on patches where she has lesser volume for growth and occasionally oils her hair with mustard oil infused with fenugreek seeds.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in the blockbuster daily serial ‘Baby Baji’, while she also participated in the launching season of the reality show, ‘Tamasha’.

On the other hand, Mirza emerged as the winner of the ‘Tamasha S2’ and received praise for her performance in the drama serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

