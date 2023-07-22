Faiza Khan jumps on the Barbiecore: See pictures, video

Showbiz starlet Faiza Khan absolutely didn’t want to miss Barbiecore and to say the least, she did slay the trend in new pictures and a reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Faiza Khan gave her own spin to the Barbiecore bandwagon with a new car reel and a set of pictures. “B for barbie,” she added in the caption of the video post.

To top her Barbie fever, the celebrity lip-synced the lyrics of Aqua’s 1997 anthem about the Mattel doll and her beau, as the track played in the background.

A day earlier, Khan also posted a three-picture gallery, sporting the same look. The clicks, captioned with “A cute thursday,” see the ‘Baby Baji’ actor in a pink short-sleeved t-shirt and a pair of white denim with matching sporty shoes.

The casual day-out look was completed with quirky pink spectacles and a silver watch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Faiza Khan is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She essays Rameen, college fellow and love interest of Wasif (Junaid Jamshed) in the star-studded play, also featuring the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, and Aina Asif.

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm.

