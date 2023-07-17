Faiza Khan wins the internet with new reel

Rising showbiz starlet Faiza Khan wins social media with her stunning looks in the new reel, going viral across platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Faiza Khan posted a new reel from a recent glam-up, as she was likely headed for a shoot.

In the selfie clip, captioned with, “Tere Wargi Ni Hor,” the lyrics of the Punjabi song ‘Still Rollin’ by Indian rapper Shubh, the celebrity is seen flaunting her stunning looks in the car, while the same track played in the background.

The now-viral video was reposted by several entertainment pages and was showered with love from millions of her fans in the digital sphere, who liked the post and dropped compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Faiza Khan is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She essays Rameen, college fellow and love interest of Wasif (Junaid Jamshed) in the star-studded play, also featuring the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, and Aina Asif.‘

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm.

