Shahid Khaqan Abbasi records statement before Faizabad sit-in commission

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz disgruntled leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday recorded his statement before the Faizabad sit-in probe commission, ARY News reported.

The federal government formed the inquiry commission under the chairmanship of retired Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Ali Shah in the case after the Supreme Court rejected the fact-finding committee report.

After being summoned by the commission, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recorded his initial statement in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The former prime minister was handed over a four-page questionnaire by the commission.

Talking to newsmen, after appearing before the commission, Abbasi said he had recorded his initial statement before the commission and added he did not see the agreement made with the TLP protestors to end the sit-in.

Faizabad sit-in

Back on November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid to “protect the identity of the country”.

The protestors achieved their objective as the Pakistani law minister Zahid Hamid stepped down from his position on November 27, 2017, culminating in an end to the protests that continued for 20 days without harm.