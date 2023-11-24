29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 24, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Faizabad sit-in probe commission ‘summons’ ex-IGs

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Commission probing the Faizabad sit-in has decided to summon the bureaucracy of Islamabad and Punjab, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.  

The federal government formed the inquiry commission under the chairmanship of retired Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Ali Shah in the Faizabad sit-in case after the Supreme Court rejected the fact-finding committee report.

Sources said the investigation commission has summoned former IG Islamabad Khalid Khattak, chief commissioner Islamabad and former Punjab IG Captain (retired) Arif Hussain on November 27.

Meanwhile, the commission has also written a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for ‘videos’ of the Faizabad sit-in.

Read more: Faizabad sit-in case: Govt forms probe commission

Faizabad sit-in

Back in November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid to “protect the identity of the country”.

The protestors achieved their objective as the Pakistani law minister Zahid Hamid stepped down from his position on November 27, 2017, culminating in an end to the protests that continued for 20 days without harm.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.