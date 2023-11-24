Faizabad sit-in probe commission ‘summons’ ex-IGs

ISLAMABAD: The Commission probing the Faizabad sit-in has decided to summon the bureaucracy of Islamabad and Punjab, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.
The federal government formed the inquiry commission under the chairmanship of retired Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Ali Shah in the Faizabad sit-in case after the Supreme Court rejected the fact-finding committee report.
Sources said the investigation commission has summoned former IG Islamabad Khalid Khattak, chief commissioner Islamabad and former Punjab IG Captain (retired) Arif Hussain on November 27.
Meanwhile, the commission has also written a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for ‘videos’ of the Faizabad sit-in.
Faizabad sit-in
Back in November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.
The protesters demanded the resignation of Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid to “protect the identity of the country”.
The protestors achieved their objective as the Pakistani law minister Zahid Hamid stepped down from his position on November 27, 2017, culminating in an end to the protests that continued for 20 days without harm.