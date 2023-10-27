27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Faizabad sit-in: Govt constitutes fact-finding committee

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The federal government constituted a fact-finding committee to determine those responsible for the Faizabad sit-in, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in its detailed four-page written order invited all the concerned parties to clarify their positions in the Faizabad sit-in case.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) would take up Faizabad sit-in review petitions for hearing on November 1.

According to details, Attorney General of Pakitan Usman Awan submitted the implementation report in the Faizabad sit-in case to the Supreme Court, in which the federal government has said it has established a fact-finding committee to unmask the responsible behind the 2017 Faizabad sit-in.

The report stated that the fact-finding committee included the Additional Secretary of the Interior, Defense, and Director ISI under already set TORs.

In a separate development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted an implementation report in the Faizabad sit-in case to the Supreme Court, stating that Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) is involved in anti-state acts.

Back on November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.

