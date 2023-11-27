Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan summoned in Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been summoned in Faizabad sit-in case, ARY News reported citing sources.
According to sources, the Commission probing the Faizabad sit-in summoned Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on November 29.
Sources added that the commission will also record a statement of the then-prime minister.
The federal government formed the inquiry commission under the chairmanship of retired Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Ali Shah in the case after the Supreme Court rejected the fact-finding committee report.
Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the government’s newly formed probe commission in the case, was empowered to summon ‘anyone’ for investigation.
The commission can call anyone for investigation … no one is exempt,” the CJP remarked while hearing review pleas filed against the SC’s judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case.
Faizabad sit-in
Back in November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.
The protesters demanded the resignation of Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid to “protect the identity of the country”.
The protestors achieved their objective as the Pakistani law minister Zahid Hamid stepped down from his position on November 27, 2017, culminating in an end to the protests that continued for 20 days without harm.