Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan summoned in Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been summoned in Faizabad sit-in case, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Commission probing the Faizabad sit-in summoned Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on November 29.

Sources added that the commission will also record a statement of the then-prime minister.

The federal government formed the inquiry commission under the chairmanship of retired Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Ali Shah in the case after the Supreme Court rejected the fact-finding committee report.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the government’s newly formed probe commission in the case, was empowered to summon ‘anyone’ for investigation.

The commission can call anyone for investigation … no one is exempt,” the CJP remarked while hearing review pleas filed against the SC’s judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case.