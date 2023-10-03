‘Tamasha 2’ contestant Faizan Sheikh has a message for critics – Watch

Popular actor, host and contestant of the reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, Faizan Sheikh has a message for his critics.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, actor Faizan Sheikh gave out a message for those who criticized his gameplay and strategy in the show.

“It was a game show and I’m also as much of a human as you. And more or less I also have both good and bad personality traits in me like any other human,” he said.

Sheikh continued, “In fact, I feel myself lucky that I got to correct my negative traits or wrongdoings in the Tamasha house itself.”

“Yes there were bloggers and critics who criticized me at a point or two, but then those same people later said that the show would end the day Faizan will be eliminated so yeah,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Adnan Siddiqui-hosted ‘Tamasha 2’ ended last month with TV actor Aruba Mirza emerging as the winner. Her fellow finalists Junaid Niazi, Omer Shahzad, Neha Khan and Faizan Sheikh stood as first, second, third and fourth runner-ups respectively.

‘Tamasha 2’ participants come together to celebrate Aruba Mirza’s win