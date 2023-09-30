‘Tamasha 2’ participants come together to celebrate Aruba Mirza’s win; pictures, video go viral!

All the former participants of ‘Tamasha’ season 2 came together to celebrate the win of Aruba Mirza earlier this week.

The second season of the reality show, ‘Tamasha’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, which started last month with 14 contestants, came to an end with a thrilling grand finale last weekend.

TV actor Aruba Mirza emerged as the winner of ‘Tamasha 2’, whereas, her fellow finalists Junaid Niazi, Omer Shahzad, Neha Khan and Faizan Sheikh stood as first, second, third and fourth runner ups respectively.

Earlier this week, the winning contestant Mirza, hosted a success bash to celebrate her win with the housemates and all of her fellows, except for a few, as well as the winner of last season Umer Alam and Badshah Adnan Siddiqui, made sure to come together, dressed to the nines, making the win all more special for the celebrity.

Pictures and videos from the private party, which are all over the internet, see the winner dressed to her absolute best in a one-shoulder, jewel-toned midi dress, paired with dainty accessories and a sleek top knot.

Millions of social users showered their love on the inside glimpses of the party and sent congratulatory messages for Mirza.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aruba Mirza was last seen in the serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

