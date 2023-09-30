38.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

‘Tamasha 2’ participants come together to celebrate Aruba Mirza’s win; pictures, video go viral!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

All the former participants of ‘Tamasha’ season 2 came together to celebrate the win of Aruba Mirza earlier this week.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The second season of the reality show, ‘Tamasha’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, which started last month with 14 contestants, came to an end with a thrilling grand finale last weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rana Asif (@rraannaayy)

TV actor Aruba Mirza emerged as the winner of ‘Tamasha 2’, whereas, her fellow finalists Junaid Niazi, Omer Shahzad, Neha Khan and Faizan Sheikh stood as first, second, third and fourth runner ups respectively.

Earlier this week, the winning contestant Mirza, hosted a success bash to celebrate her win with the housemates and all of her fellows, except for a few, as well as the winner of last season Umer Alam and Badshah Adnan Siddiqui, made sure to come together, dressed to the nines, making the win all more special for the celebrity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Pictures and videos from the private party, which are all over the internet, see the winner dressed to her absolute best in a one-shoulder, jewel-toned midi dress, paired with dainty accessories and a sleek top knot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aruba Mirza (@arubamirzaofficial_)

Millions of social users showered their love on the inside glimpses of the party and sent congratulatory messages for Mirza.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZAINAB RAZA 🪩 (@zainabrj)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aruba Mirza was last seen in the serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

‘Hum Haar Ke Bhi Jeet Gaye…’: Faizan Sheikh pens gratitude note after ‘Tamasha 2’

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.