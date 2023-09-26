‘Hum Haar Ke Bhi Jeet Gaye…’: Faizan Sheikh pens gratitude note after ‘Tamasha’

After walking out of ‘Tamasha S2’ as the fourth runner-up in the Saturday finale, actor Faizan Sheikh penned a heartfelt note, expressing his gratitude towards his supporters.

The second season of the reality show, ‘Tamasha’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, which started last month with 14 contestants, came to an end with a thrilling grand finale over the weekend.

TV actor Aruba Mirza emerged as the winner of the season, whereas, her fellow finalists Junaid Niazi, Omer Shahzad, Neha Khan and Faizan Sheikh stood as first, second, third and fourth runner ups respectively.

Taking to his Instagram handle the next day, Sheikh penned a lengthy gratitude note to thank his supporters including fans, friends and family who maintained their love and support towards him throughout the season.

With a nine-picture gallery from the grand finale, the ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ actor wrote, “Wa tu Izzu Man Tasha Wa tu Zillu Man Tasha 🙏 A journey I wont forget. A learning which will help me till eternity. A big thank you to @arydigital.tv and the whole management of TAMASHA for having me.”

He continued, “I entered as just another contestant and came out not only as one of the finalists but actually a UNIQUE winner who didnt win the game but won millions of hearts. I wish I could share all the LOVE I got in my DMs. I owe this to my fans, followers, friends and last but never the least, my FAMILY.”

“Thank you everyone, whoever you are, wherever you are, for supporting me, motivating me, pushing me for betterment and for voting for me!”

With a special mention to his wife Maham Aamir, sister Rabya Kulsoom and Badshah salamat aka Adnan Siddiqui, Sheikh concluded, “Tum Jeet Ke Bhi Haar Gaye, Hum Haar Ke Bhi Jeet Gaye.. until next time, TAMASHA laga rahega.”

Thousands of his followers liked the post and maintained their support for the celebrity via the comments section.

